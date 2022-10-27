.

Goddess Kanaka Durga adorned with four lakh bangles Published on: 1 hours ago

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, a Hindu temple in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada city, was decorated with nearly four lakh bangles around the statue of Goddess Kanaka Durga on Thursday. On the second day of Kartika month, it is customary to decorate the Goddess with bangles. A large number of devotees had come to have a darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga. The bangles were donated by the devotees.