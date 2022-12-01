.

Girlfriend's kin beat up youth for visiting their residence in Uttarakhand

A viral video has been in circulation on social media since November 26. The video footage was related to Udhamsingh Nagar of Uttarakhand, wherein a boy was receiving several blows from two persons. The victim was crying and attempting to escape the blows. Both the assailants were welding lathis (sticks). The victim had registered a complaint with a police station. It is learnt from sources that the victim was carrying a courtship with a girl and had gone to her house. The girl's family was waiting for the opportune moment to teach him a lesson. Rudrapur city SP Manoj Katyal said, "A video has been brought to our notice. The victim's name is Jahir Ahmed and he levelled allegations against the members of a family that he was beaten up by them. The victim has shown a video of the incident. Later, the SP said suitable legal action will follow soon."