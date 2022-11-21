.

3 girl students riding bicycles hit by a speeding car in Odisha Published on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Three girl students sustained serious injuries after a speeding car hit them from behind while they were going on their bicycles at Brahmapur in Odisha State. The ghastly mishap took place under Purushottam police station area in Ganjam district on Sunday. The girls were rescued and rushed to the hospital and their condition is stated to be critical. The Purushottam Police has started an investigation into the matter based on the footage captured on the CCTV cameras.