Published on: 5 hours ago

Fishermen struck luck when a giant fish weighing 340 kg fell in their net at South 24 Parganas in West Bengal. The jumbo fish fetched them over Rs. 50,000 at one go. The Sankar fish was caught in the Hooghly river. The incident took place in the Mahishmari area of Gangasagar. Gurupad Mandal, a resident of the Mahishmari area along with other fishermen went fishing in the Hooghly river on Thursday. The video of these fishermen shifting the huge fish on the river bank is doing rounds on social media.