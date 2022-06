.

Giant python found in Haridwar's shop, watch video Published on: 2 hours ago

A python was found in a shop in Haridwar. The shop owner was terrified to see the snake hiding behind an almirah in the shop and the shopkeeper immediately informed the Forest Department. The department officials risked their lives and rescued the snake. The people were terrified to see the python while the video surfaced.