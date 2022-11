.

Giant crocodile spotted in Udaipur streets Published on: 2 hours ago

A giant crocodile was found crawling on the streets at night in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Thursday. A person from a vehicle spotted the crocodile and made a video of it. The reptile crawled across to the city's Ayed Museum from Subhash Nagar within no time. At present, the Forest Department officials are engaged in finding the crocodile.