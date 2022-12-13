.

German woman enters into wedlock with man from Ghaziabad Published on: 11 hours ago

A woman from Germany Jennifer on Tuesday tied the knot with a Ghaziabad-based man Shresth as per Hindu rituals and customs at a hotel in Rajsthan's Bharatpur. The couple met each other when Shresth went to Germany to complete his engineering. After completing engineering, he joined the Solar Energy Company. Shresth said, "Jennifer is my neighbour, initially it was friendship, but later, it turned into love." The couple spent around three years and after getting to know each other they decided to get married in India. Jennifer was impressed by Indian tradition, culture and people. She has visited many cities like Delhi, Dehradun, Mussoorie and she liked them.