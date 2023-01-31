Srinagar: Another video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi enjoying snowfall in Kashmir is doing the rounds on social media. This video of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi is of January 30 evening at Dal Lake. The Gandhi duo was spotted enjoying the snow in Srinagar here after the wrap-up of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Gandhi siblings shared an endearing moment here playing in the snow. As the temperature dipped in Kashmir, the Valley witnessed the season's first snowfall. Taking advantage of it at the shores of the Dal Lake, they made snowballs and aimed at each other. The video of the fun moments after the excruciating yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir is going viral on social media, with people pouring in love for the siblings.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had earlier visited the Mata Kheer Bhawani Durga temple located in the Kashmir Valley. Here they offered prayers for the unity and prosperity of the country. At the end of the yatra, Gandhi in his speech said, "I have not done this (Yatra) for myself or for the Congress, but for the people of the country. Our aim is to stand against the ideology that wants to destroy the foundation of this country."

Rahul Gandhi said the people of the country needed to be reminded that India is a country of love, respect, brotherhood and Bharat Jodo Yatra was a small step in that direction. He recalled his family's connections with Jammu and Kashmir and expressed happiness that the people of Kashmir considered him to be their own and had greeted him with love and tears.