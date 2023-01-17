Pune (Maharashtra): Foreign delegates who arrived in India for the G20 Summit were on Monday captured on camera while they were performing the traditional Maharashtrian dance form 'lezim' with local artists at a cultural program in Pune on Monday. In a video that went viral on Twitter, several delegates can be seen joining the dais as the performers play the dhol and dance to its beats. Several other traditional Maharashtrian instruments can also be seen being played by the artists as they perform with the G20 delegates.

The video also shows a number of people dressed in colorful traditional Maharashtrian attires to welcome the guests with their traditional dance performances. They seem to be enjoying themselves as they try to blend with the professional dance performers by matching steps with them. A similar video had gone viral in December when several G20 delegates joined the local traditional dancers in Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty area. The dancers in this video were dancing to the traditional Koli and Lavani songs, which are one of the many Maharashtrian traditional dance forms.

India took over the G20 presidency from Indonesia on December 1 last year. The country is set to host more than 200 meetings across over 50 cities as a part of the summit. The theme of the G20 summit this year is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which means 'One Earth. One Family. One Future.' A post on the Twitter handle of G20 India reads, “A glimpse into India's history! G20 delegates enjoyed a spectacular light & sound show on India's struggle against colonialism and the contribution of Indian heroes to the independence movement."