Published on: 36 minutes ago

Amid incessant rainfalls, the dead body of a man was cremated under a tarpaulin sheet in the Shivamogga district in Karnataka. A resident of the Hunasavalli village of Tirthahalli taluk, Bhaviniayamma died at the age of seventy after succumbing to his illness. While his funeral rites were being carried out, it started to rain heavily due to which his family and other villagers had to cover him with a tarpaulin sheet to prevent the rain from dousing the fire. Not just cremations, the villagers seem to have a problem with the burial practices with a lack of space in the graveyards. Due to the mismanagement of officials, the graveyard space was allotted in an inaccessible location, making it difficult for the villagers to carry out the rites easily.