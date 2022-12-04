.

From wedding venue to polling booth, Delhi groom casts vote in MCD polls Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

The voter turnout in Delhi's MCD elections was a mere 29 per cent till 2 pm on Sunday, a unique scene surfaced in the Burari Assembly constituency in the city. Sudhir Rana, who got married on Saturday night in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnore, arrived at the polling booth on Sunday, along with his wife, to exercise his franchise. Rana, who went to the booth rather than travelling home after his big day on Saturday, noted that voting was the only way citizens could 'raise their voice'. He added that not casting votes amounts to losing one's chance to question decisions taken by the government later.