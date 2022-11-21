.

Four held for offering namaz on Taj Mahal premises Published on: 53 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of offering 'namaz' on the premises of the Taj Mahal has surfaced on social media. Two persons were seen offering namaz on Sunday here. The video of this incident is doing rounds on social media. Offering namaz is prohibited on the mosque premises except for Fridays. Earlier this year, the police arrested four for offering namaz in the Taj Mahal. Three out of these four youths were from Hyderabad, while one was from Azamgarh. The CISF jawans engaged in the security of the Taj Mahal caught the tourists and handed them over to the Tajganj police station, where the police registered a case under section 153 against the four accused tourists.