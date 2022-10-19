.

Former Wing Commander rams his car into wall after it becomes 'uncontrollable' Published on: 1 hours ago

New Delhi/Noida: A 85-year-old former Wing Commander AK Jain risked his life and rammed his uncontrollable car into a wall in the Sector 20 area of ​​Noida. The car caught fire which was later put out by the fire tenders which rushed to the spot. ACP First Noida Rajnish Verma who also rushed to the spot said, AK Jain, a resident of M 124 of Sector 25 of Thana Sector 20 area of ​​Noida rammed his i10 car into three parked vehicles and directed it towards a wall after his car went uncontrollable. Jain was rescued and taken to Kailash hospital where his health is said to be stable.