Former HP CM Jairam Thakur breaks down on stage Published on: 2 hours ago

A video of former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur breaking down onstage while addressing a gathering surfaced on social media. Thakur reached Saraj in Himachal Pradesh for the first time after the assembly elections. While addressing the people, he became emotional and broke down on stage. He also expressed his gratitude to the people of the state for their love and blessings.