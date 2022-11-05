.

Former Home Minister's son creates ruckus at bus stand in an inebriated state Published on: 25 minutes ago

Sandeep Kanwar, son of MLA of Rampur assembly constituency and former Home Minister of the state Nankiram Kanwar, was creating a ruckus in an inebriated state at the bus stand on Friday night. Sandeep is also an elected member of District Panchayat Korba at present. An eyewitness said, "Sandeep was very drunk and misbehaved with the staff. He was also abusing the staff." A crowd gathered to see the son of the former Home Minister who captured this scene on their mobile phones. Chhattisgarh State Electricity Board (CSEB) Outpost in-charge Naval Sahu reached the spot and said, "We received the information about Nankiram Kanwar's son Sandeep Kanwar creating a ruckus at the bus stand. He was very drunk and misbehaving with the staff. We escorted Sandeep to his house. No complaint has been registered against Sandeep in this matter." The video of Sandeep abusing in an intoxicated state is doing rounds on social media.