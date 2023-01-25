Belagavi (Karnataka): A group of wild Tuskers entered the Godoli village of Khanapura taluk of Belagavi district, triggering panic among the villagers. A video of the incident also surfaced in which Tuskers can be seen running here and there .

The jumbos also destroyed the crops after which the villages alerted the forest officials, who reached the spot and managed to push the elephants towards their natural habitat.

On the other hand in a similar incident, Forest Department officials on Tuesday pushed back a herd of wild elephants that entered farmlands in villages on the Karnataka border. According to official sources, five elephants strayed from Karnataka’s Honnali in the morning and entered farmlands in Mettalvadi village.

Farmers informed the Forest Department following which forest officer S Sathish led a team from Thalavadi and Jeerahalli ranges and chased away the elephants. Earlier on 21st January, two persons were killed in two separate attacks by wild elephants.

In one of the incidents, a man was killed while his son was left seriously injured at Kottikal near Shiradi in the Uppinangadi forest area. The deceased has been identified as Thimmappa (45), while his son Sharan (18) is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

As informed by sources, Thimmappa is a resident of Shiradi Janata Colony. He and his son were on their way to work when a wild elephant attacked them near Kottikal. The second incident happened in Mysuru, where a forest guard was killed, while another one managed to escape the elephant attack late at night on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Mahadevaswamy (36) was recovered dead near Sollapur in the Metikuppe forest area of the Nagarhole National Park.