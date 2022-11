.

Food prepared in JCB and concrete mixer in Madhya Pradesh temple Published on: 46 minutes ago

In a strange incident, a JCB and a roof concrete mixer were used to cook food for devotees in the Dandraua Dham temple in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Thursday. About 400 quintals of flour, jaggery, and other vegetables were prepared in the machines. Thousands of devotees have gathered for Hanuman Katha being held in the temple.