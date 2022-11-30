.

It's breakfast time for elephants. The staff make jumbo cakes and food balls for the tuskers at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. The jumbos are treated to a royal breakfast as each has a distinct and defined menu, carefully curated by the camp veterinarian. Ragi jaggery rice mixed with a pinch of salt remains the favourite item. This is given in the form of food balls to the hungrily waiting elephants at the camp premises.