.

Folk singer Masoom Ali performs at Ganga Ghat to celebrate Chhath Published on: 56 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Chhath is an ancient Hindu festival historically native to the Indian subcontinent, more specifically, the Indian states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and the Nepalese provinces of Madhesh and Lumbini. The wonderful shades of Chhath are lighting people on Saturday subsequently the devotees showcase their excitement to celebrate the festival's final day, on October 31. On Sunday, the devotees will offer their prayers and 'argha' to the setting sun. On this occasion, a wonderful sight was witnessed at the Ganga Ghat of Kashi where the lyricist was seen bowing to Chhathi Maiya and Lord Bhaskar through folk songs on the banks of the Ganges. Presenting an example of communal harmony, folk song singer Masoom Ali along with his fellow artists presented the folk songs. The netizens and the locals who attended the folk songs were thrilled with the celebration.