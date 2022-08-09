.

Folk singer Malini Awasthi enthrals devotees with devotional songs in Ayodhya Published on: 6 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): On the occasion of the last Monday of Shravan, renowned folk singer Malini Awasthi rendered songs in the court of Ramlala, revered as the birthplace of Lord Rama. The programme was organised by Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust on Monday evening. The devotees were enthralled by the song 'Siya Sang Jhoola Jhoole Bagiya Mein Ramlalana' sung by Malini. The atmosphere was filled with devotion as Malini has sung the songs with her mellifluous voice.