Karnataka farmer takes home five fox cubs but forest officials say no Published on: 5 hours ago

A farmer in a Karnataka village was treated to a pleasant shock when he took home five fox cubs found abandoned in his sugarcane field. The forest department officials, on learning about the incident, strongly suggested to soldier turned farmer Erappa Varada to leave the cubs exactly at the spot from where he collected them. The farmer's good intention was to feed milk to the cubs. But the officials said the cubs are just two days old, they consume only their mother's milk. Moreover, the mother fox would return searching for her cubs. The incident which took place at Herakalla village generated huge curiosity in Bagalkot district.