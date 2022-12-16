.

First Infantry Museum in country opened for public on Vijay Divas Published on: 9 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

On the occasion of Vijay Divas celebrated on December 16, the country's first Infantry Museum located in Mhow was opened for the general public. The construction of this museum started in 2007 and was completed in 2017. It was initially opened for army officers and soldiers, and remained so for 5 years until it was opened for the common citizens today. Several veterans and civilian dignitaries attended the event to celebrate this ceremonial milestone. People can book their tickets for the museum online on the official website of MP Tourism. It takes about two and a half hours to watch the whole museum.