.

Fire breaks out in Patna's Visvesvaraya Bhavan, files turn to ashes Published on: 59 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A fire that broke out in Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Bihar's Patna has been doused, said an official in the fire department on Wednesday. The building housed offices of various departments related to the government. Fire tenders took nearly 90 minutes to bring the blaze under control. Huge damage was caused to office records and equipment. Fortunately, there has been no loss of life.