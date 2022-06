.

Sedan up in flames in Punjab

A major fire broke out in a parked sedan near a police station in Punjab's Jalandhar. The fire was so severe that a transformer near the car also caught fire. However, no casualties were reported. Firefighter Naresh Kumar rushed to the scene and doused the flames. According to sources, Rajneesh Kumar parked his car in the parking slot as usual and went to his house but got a call late at night that his car was on fire.