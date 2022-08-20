.

Govinda Utsav is being organized in Surat for the past 25 years on Janmashtami. "Matki fod"(breaking an earthen pot) is organized for both male and female Govindas here. A 25-feet-high matki (Dahi Handi) was broken by women's groups in a matter of minutes. Along with the Govinda Mandals comprising male members, a women's Mandal has also been functioning for the past several years. Currently, two Mahila Govinda groups from Govinda Mandal are active in this festival, which are Jai Bhawani Mahila Mandal and Jai Maharashtra Mahila. Generally, six to seven layers of the pyramid are formed during "matki fod" in male groups, and women form five. After Maharashtra, it is Surat that celebrates the bursting of pots on Janmashtami.