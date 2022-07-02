.

Farmers shocked seeing giant python

Chamarajanagar: Terrifying visuals of a 14-feet-long python being rescued from a farm in Karnataka have gone viral on social media. The workers on the farm informed forest officials after they spotted the giant snake. The snake rescue team rushed to the spot and rescued the snake after around 2 hours. The snake, they said, weighed more than 100 kg and was approximately 14 feet long. The officials had to transport it in a tractor. The python was later released into Biligiriranganatha Temple Tiger Reserve.