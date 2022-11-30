.

Farmers jeer at two tigers appearing on Karnataka farmland Published on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of two tigers chasing prey on farmland has gone viral on social media. These majestic beasts appeared to be chasing prey and were seen running on farmland. The incident occurred at Kodasage village under Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka. These two tigers were running on the farmland on Tuesday, panic-stricken farmers were jeering at them. In the video, the sound of large honking by motorists could be heard in the background, when two tigers appeared on the land plot of a farmer named Ravi, for a brief period. A police team from Terkanambi and forest department personnel were camping at the spot to take stock of the situation.