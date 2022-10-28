.

Farmers invent a unique way to transport sugarcane through over flowing Krishna river

Transporting sugarcane has become a problem for farmers in the Guheshwar island area in Kankanawadi village in Jamkhandi taluk of Bagalkote district. Due to the rise in the water level of the Krishna river, the roads become inaccessible. Farmers have been transporting sugarcane with the help of boats. This year, the farmers used a tractor loaded with sugarcane over two boats to transport sugarcane. In the video, a tractor loaded with sugarcane can be seen boarded on two boats, which is an easier way to transport more sugarcane.