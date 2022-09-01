.

Farmer from Nashik made a unique Ganpati idol with onions Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Sanjay Sathe, an onion farmer from Naitale in Niphad taluka, made a unique idol of Lord Ganesha with onions. He did this to highlight the plight of farmers. It is a sad state of affairs that farmers are dying by suicide due to drought in Maharashtra. Due to bad weather conditions, agricultural produce gets damaged and farmers don't get the right price for their produce. In order to draw the attention of authorities concerned about various problems being faced by farmers, Sathe came up with this unique idea, wherein he utilised his farm produce in creating a Ganapati idol.