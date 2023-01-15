Indian weddings are known for their pomp and sumptuous feast. But a family from Bhimavaram in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh took the phrase 'big fat Indian wedding' to another level albeit in a bit different manner. Businessman Tatavarti Badri and Sandhya welcomed their son-in-law with a whooping 173 dishes on the occasion of Sankranti. The dishes also include several types of home made ice creams. Their daughter Harika recently got married to Pridhvi Gupta. As his father-law-served the food to him with a big smile on his face, Pridhvi looked a bit confused looking at the huge amount of food in front of him. However, it's not known how many of the 173 dishes he was able to taste.