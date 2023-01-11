.

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar savored famous street delicacies in Indore while attending the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention. The Minister visited the famous Chappan Dukan food hub and food stalls that were specially decorated to welcome him. Chhapan Dukan has been given the status of "Clean Street Food Hub" by the Indian food safety regulator. Besides being the cleanest city in India, Indore is also known as the taste capital. S. Jaishankar, while addressing the youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations on Sunday which was a part of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention said, "Indore was always known for being a clean city but now this city should also be recognized for its amazing hospitality and delicious street food." To welcome the minister, 'Chappan Dukan' and other street food stalls remained open till late night. S Jaishankar reached the food stalls to relish Indore street food where he joined the street food lovers. The minister savoured the famous delicacies at Chappan Dukan. Jaishankar said, "Chappan Dukan is a must-visit place for all foodies where one can find all street food, namkeens (snacks), and other food items. This street is famous for delicious and cheap snacks and sweets of Indore." He also visited Annapurna Paan Bhandar at night where he savoured the famous 'gundi-paan'. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention concluded on Tuesday. During the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, Primi Minister Narendra Modi also said, "The taste of Indori Namkeen is amazing. The people of the city have a passion for poha." The Prime Minister also said, "Chappan Dukan and Sarafa are famous all over the world for their indigenous dishes. This is the reason Indore is emerging as the taste capital besides being the cleanest city in the country."