Erode: Elephant relishes sugarcane on highway, causes traffic snarl Published on: 25 minutes ago

A sugarcane lorry heading to Sathyamangalam from Thalavadi of Erode district was intruded on by an elephant. In the video, it is seen that the elephant is relishing sugarcanes from the lorry while a long queue of vehicles is stuck in the traffic for around an hour. However, the people there were also thrilled to see the incident. Later, the elephant went back to the forest after taking the sugarcanes given by the lorry driver.