Elephants sneak into AP's Kurupam, create havoc Published on: 13 minutes ago

A video of elephants creating havoc in a village in Andra Pradesh's Kurupam surfaced. In the video, a herd of elephants can be seen running on the streets and invading the rice mill premises. As the door of the rice mill was closed and there were no grains outside, they did not cause much damage to the property on the mill precincts. The locals can be seen chasing the herd of elephants.