Watch: Elephant and its mahout's cross brimming Ganga Published on: 15 minutes ago

An elephant and its mahout managed to cross brimming Ganga river in Vaishali, Bihar even though at one moment it seemed that the duo will be washed away. The two were crossing River Ganga from Jethui ghat to Rustampur Ghat. The elephant was completely submerged at one point however the mahout managed to control it well and held on to it. After some struggle, the two were able to cross the river safely.