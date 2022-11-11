.

Jumbo lifts bike with trunk, slams it on road in Ranchi's Tamar, video viral Published on: 39 minutes ago

A wild elephant got separated from its herd, entered a village and created a ruckus. This incident took place on Thursday morning under the Tamar police station jurisdiction in Jharkhand's Ranchi. Panic-stricken villagers gathered in huge numbers and tried to scare the jumbo away. Much to their bewilderment, the infuriated elephant charged at and started chasing them. The tusker then trampled the crops and lifted a bike parked at the roadside. A video of the rampaging tusker kicking the bike with its trunk and slamming it on the road is doing rounds on internet.