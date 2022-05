.

Elephant runs amok during Thrissur Pooram

Thrissur: 'Machat Dharman,' one of the elephants taking part in Thrissur Pooram's parade on Tuesday, ran amok when the procession reached Manikandanaalu. No one was injured as the incident took place outside the main temple compound and fewer people were gathered. Soon, the Elephant Squad came to the spot and brought the elephant under control.