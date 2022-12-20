.

In a shocking incident, an elderly man from Sabarmati Colony in the Kota district of Rajasthan, who was on a morning stroll, was attacked by a raging bull on Sunday. Mahesh Chandra Dhanwar (62) was walking leisurely on a colony road and while taking a turn near the boundary wall, the bull suddenly lifted Dhanwar by horns and dropped him on the ground. Injured Dhanwar was rushed to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. When he was lying on the ground, a youth came to the spot and scared away the bull. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. Two eyewitnesses of the incident said that the ferocious bull had attacked a woman in the morning hours. They blamed the Municipal Corporation officials for not controlling the movement of stray cattle in the city.