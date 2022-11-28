.

Dumper crushes scooter borne girl waiting to cross intersection in Raipur Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A heart-wrenching video of a dumper mowing to death a scooter-borne girl waiting at an intersection surfaced in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. It took place at the Agrasen Dham intersection located in the Telibandha police station area. The girl, identified as Akriti Mishra, was waiting for the road to clear to cross the intersection, when the dumper next to her took a sharp turn, trampling over her. After the accident that took place on Friday, the driver of the dumper fled from the spot. The girl, a resident of Rajnandgaon, was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused.