Bathinda (Punjab): Road rage, picking up fights, honking and other public nuisance on the streets have been on the rise. The level of tolerance has taken a backseat. Petty issues get vitiated and take an ugly turn very quickly. Rerun of the similar incident unfolded on the Bathinda-Chandigarh national highway in the cantonment area in Bathinda of Punjab on Monday.

A video of a woman picking up a fight with a cop and others has gone viral on social media. The woman, who was in an inebriated condition, along with some other persons, created a high drama in the middle of the flyover. It was stated that a driver swerved his vehicle in the middle of the road leading to the blockade. The woman, who was travelling in the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), along with others, got infuriated over the blockade and entered into an argument with the policeman and other persons.

When the policeman was capturing the incident on his mobile phone, she went up to the policeman and heckled him. Later, she left the place, along with the other occupants of the SUV. In the video, someone was found saying called the woman constable to handle the situation. But, before the arrival of the woman constable, the girl, along with other persons, made a hasty retreat from the spot. The woman was found to be foul-mouthed and used filthy language against the cop. However, the policeman was seen capturing her bad behaviour on his android phone so that he can use it as evidence while registering a case.