Drunk woman creates ruckus on State Transport bus in Nashik Published on: 2 hours ago

A middle-aged woman in Nashik created a ruckus on the State Transport bus under the influence of alcohol at Ghoti bus station in Nashik district. The woman initially abused the conductor and passengers on the bus. The driver then travelled to the Ghoti Police Station and handed over the drunk woman to the police. But, the woman started abusing the police officers, too, at the police station. The video of the incident went viral on social media.