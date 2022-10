.

Drunk man arrested for creating ruckus at police station in Bihar Published on: 9 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Nalanda: A man has been arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus in an inebriated condition in Bihar's Nalanda Police Station on Friday night. He started shouting "Vande Mataram" while doing a march past. The police faced difficulties controlling him. The video is currently going viral on social media.