.

Driver stops ambulance roadside, drinks liquor with patient in Odisha Published on: 14 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video has surfaced where an ambulance driver is seen consuming liquor with a patient in the vehicle on way to a hospital in the Tirtol area of the Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha. In the video, an ambulance is seen stopped on the roadside at dusk on the Cuttack-Paradise road and the ambulance driver made drinks for Nakule Dehuri, the patient, who fell from a tree and broke his leg. A woman and a minor boy were also seen. However, the driver said that the patient expressed his desire to have a drink.