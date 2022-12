.

Dogra Front stages protest in Jammu over Chinese intrusion

The Dogra Front on Tuesday staged a protest in Jammu over the India-China conflict that took place in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district on December 9. The protesters led by Ashok Gupta are seen burning Chinese President Xi Jinping's poster and raising slogans in support of the Indian Army. "This is not the time for politics, all parties should unite and oppose China," Gupta told reporters.