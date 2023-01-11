.

Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru looses cool and slaps councillor in full public view Published on: 16 minutes ago

Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru was seen slapping a municipality ward councillor while participating in a government event in Trichy district. A video grab of the episode was caught on camera and has trickled out to the social media. The said video was from January 6. It was taken when the DMK heavyweight participated in the inaugural event of an overhead water tank. To mark the event, Nehru along with the local leaders filled water for pots in the newly setup water pipes connected to the overhead tank. It could be seen the DMK leader being surrounded by women participants carrying stainless steel water pots. Nehru was seen taking the help of the local DMK functionaries and the civic body member to fill the pots with water and passing it on to the women participants waiting there. As the local ward councillor attempted to handover a half filled pot, Nehru was seen getting irritated. He was then seen tapping the councillor urging him to not to handover it over as half empty. Nehru then told the councillor to fill the pot to the brim before handing it over. While there was a social media outrage over the incident blaming the minister of slapping an elected representative, the party sources say that the councillor is a close-associate of Nehru. "Their relationship runs for over 27 years. If you could hear Nehru was clearly saying not to take the pot half empty and to speed up," the party source said. However, the opposition had questioned on how the minister can hit someone in public even if he/she was known to them for decades. On Jan. 6, Nehru also laid the foundation stone for the weekly vegetable market development works to be taken up at a cost of Rs 3.46 crore in the area under Sa Kannanur Municipality in Trichy.