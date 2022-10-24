.

CRPF jawans celebrate Diwali in Sukma

The CRPF personnel deployed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district celebrated Diwali with great enthusiasm on Monday. The Jawans burst crackers, distributed sweets, played musical instruments, and sang songs to celebrate the auspicious occasion. The jawans also extended their Diwali wishes to the people of the country. Diwali is popularly known as the festival of light and, is celebrated nationwide with great fervour and enthusiasm.