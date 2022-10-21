.

Watch: Deranged woman smashes waiting room glass at Solapur railway station Published on: 55 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of a young woman smashing the glasses of a waiting room with an iron rod at the Solapur railway station is doing rounds on social media. The incident was reported on Friday morning at around 7:30 am when this woman suddenly started screaming and damaging property in the waiting room at the Solapur railway station. The public, scared by the sudden and strange outburst, distanced themselves from the woman, while some of them started recording the unusual act. In the video, she can be heard cursing in Marathi and screaming while breaking the glass. The RPF jawans also faced some strong resistance from her as they tried to stop her. After chasing her across the railway station for about half an hour, the officials detained the woman and handed her over to the Lohmarg Police. Police suspect that she might be mentally disturbed, though no details about her identity have been revealed yet.