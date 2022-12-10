.

30 shanties in Delhi's Jahangirpuri slum area gutted in fire

A fierce fire broke out in the slums in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area in the wee hours of Friday. Around 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Approximately 30 to 40 huts in the slum area were engulfed in the blaze. It took three hours to bring the fire under control. Although no casualty was reported, several families were left homeless after the mishap. The entire area was consumed in a thick cloud of smoke. The fire was so huge that it could be spotted from the Ring Road.