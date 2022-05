.

Fire breaks out in factory in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area Published on: 21 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

In New Delhi, a fire broke out in a speaker manufacturing factory in Wazipur industrial area. “The call came right after the fire broke out. Twelve fire tenders had been engaged in the operation and the fire had been doused," said Ram Gopal Meena, Station Officer, Fire Department.