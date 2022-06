.

Delhi: Child killed after building roof collapses in Paharganj area Published on: 41 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A three-year-old child was killed after the roof of a four-storey building collapsed in Paharganj area of the national capital on June 16. Three people have been rescued from the building near Khanna market and shifted to the hospital. The child, Amzad, was declared brought dead at Lady Harding Hospital.