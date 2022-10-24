.

Deep into snow, Indian Army soldiers patrol the last Army post in Poonch Published on: 1 hours ago

While everyone is celebrating Diwali with fervour across the country, the Indian Army is busy ensuring the safety of the nation even in the toughest of situations. Patrolling at the last Army post in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir near LoC at 10,000ft altitude, the Indian Army leave no stone unturned to protect the borders of the country. A video that has gone viral on the day of Diwali shows soldiers patrolling in heavy snow. An Indian Army soldier said that challenges have increased with continuous snowfall, but surveillance is tighter than ever. "Our happiness lies in the safety of the country."